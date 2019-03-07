|
|
Carolyn M. Groh
Livonia - Carolyn M. Groh, 92, a Livonia resident for nearly 70 years, passed away suddenly on March 4, 2019. Mrs. Groh is survived by her children, Linda (Scott) Hyde, David Groh, and Steven (Emily) Groh; 4 grandchildren & 3 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Groh was predeceased by her husband Robert (1997). The funeral service will be held on Friday - March 8 at 12:30 p.m. at Harry J. Will Funeral Home 37000 Six Mile Road, Livonia. Friends may visit Thursday - March 7 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. and on Friday from 11:30 am until the time of the funeral. Please share a memory of Mrs. Groh with her family at: www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 7, 2019