Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Carolyn Groh
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
12:30 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
Carolyn M. Groh

Livonia - Carolyn M. Groh, 92, a Livonia resident for nearly 70 years, passed away suddenly on March 4, 2019. Mrs. Groh is survived by her children, Linda (Scott) Hyde, David Groh, and Steven (Emily) Groh; 4 grandchildren & 3 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Groh was predeceased by her husband Robert (1997). The funeral service will be held on Friday - March 8 at 12:30 p.m. at Harry J. Will Funeral Home 37000 Six Mile Road, Livonia. Friends may visit Thursday - March 7 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. and on Friday from 11:30 am until the time of the funeral. Please share a memory of Mrs. Groh with her family at: www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 7, 2019
