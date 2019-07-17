|
Carolyn Monica Breen Huff
- - Carolyn Monica Breen Huff passed away July 13, 2019 at age 68. Beloved wife of Robert for 33 years. Loving Sister of Robert (Kathleen) Breen, Kevin (Sheila) Breen, Sheila (Allan) Batka and the late Mary Anne (Alan) Scott. Dear aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many other friends and relatives. Carolyn was a retired assistant Wayne County Prosecutor and a volunteer at Angela Hospice. An 11 am funeral mass will be Thursday, July 18th, at Sacred Heart Church. Instate 10:30 am. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 17, from 12 noon until 8 pm with a 7:00 pm prayer and sharing of memories at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson funeral home. www.howepeterson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 17, 2019