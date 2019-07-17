Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
Carolyn Huff
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
7:30 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
Lying in State
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Carolyn Monica Breen Huff


1951 - 2019
Carolyn Monica Breen Huff Obituary
Carolyn Monica Breen Huff

- - Carolyn Monica Breen Huff passed away July 13, 2019 at age 68. Beloved wife of Robert for 33 years. Loving Sister of Robert (Kathleen) Breen, Kevin (Sheila) Breen, Sheila (Allan) Batka and the late Mary Anne (Alan) Scott. Dear aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many other friends and relatives. Carolyn was a retired assistant Wayne County Prosecutor and a volunteer at Angela Hospice. An 11 am funeral mass will be Thursday, July 18th, at Sacred Heart Church. Instate 10:30 am. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 17, from 12 noon until 8 pm with a 7:00 pm prayer and sharing of memories at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson funeral home. www.howepeterson.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 17, 2019
