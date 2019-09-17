Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Hugo of the Hills Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Hugo of the Hills Church
2215 Opdyke Rd.
Bloomfield Hills, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Ress
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Ress

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Ress Obituary
Carolyn Ress

- - September 15, 2019, Age 64. Beloved wife of the late Richard Ress. Dear mother of Rachel, Robby and Rebecca. Loving daughter of Ray Berry and the late Eileen. Caring sister of Kathryn Berry, Linda Nicholas (Jim) and the late Tom Berry. Sister-in-law of Patricia Daube (Dave). Family will receive friends Thursday 3-8 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (Between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Friday 1 p.m. at St. Hugo of the Hills Church, 2215 Opdyke Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins at 12 Noon. Memorial tributes to Camp Kesem at U of M.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now