Carolyn Ress
- - September 15, 2019, Age 64. Beloved wife of the late Richard Ress. Dear mother of Rachel, Robby and Rebecca. Loving daughter of Ray Berry and the late Eileen. Caring sister of Kathryn Berry, Linda Nicholas (Jim) and the late Tom Berry. Sister-in-law of Patricia Daube (Dave). Family will receive friends Thursday 3-8 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (Between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Friday 1 p.m. at St. Hugo of the Hills Church, 2215 Opdyke Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins at 12 Noon. Memorial tributes to Camp Kesem at U of M.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 17, 2019