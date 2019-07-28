|
Carolyn Rose McGillis (née Kirsten)
Royal Oak - Carolyn Rose McGillis (née Kirsten) 76, of Royal Oak, passed away on July 19, 2019. She was born on August 1, 1942 to the late Gerhard and Mary Kirsten. Carol was the tireless, devoted mother to Michael McGillis, Daniel McGillis and Mary (Don) Frega; loving sister to Nancy Skirchak and Robert Kirsten, and cherished sister-in-law to Donna Endriukaitis; involved, steadfast, and proud grandma to Sarah, Emily, Maia, Phoebe and Sydney.
Carol lived a life of relentless giving and commitment to others that spanned decades. She provided a loving and memorable childhood to her three children and then, while in her forties, determinedly realized her dream to go to college. She earned a Master of Social Work and began her career as a well-respected social worker, continuing her passion for helping others and giving of herself.
Upon retirement she provided love and support to her adult children as they navigated the ups and downs of parenting and life in general. She was an energetic and deeply involved grandma and found her greatest joy in spending time with her five granddaughters and creating lasting memories. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her. A memorial service to share in celebrating the richness of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 28, 2019