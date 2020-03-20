|
|
Carolyn "Candi" Royer
Grosse Pointe - Carolyn "Candi" Royer, age 66, died at home on March 12, 2020 following a lengthy illness.
Candi was the loving and beloved daughter of the late Richard Robert Royer, M.D. and Carolyn Wander Royer. She is survived by her two brothers Robert S. Royer of McLean, Virginia, and Richard K. Royer of Clinton Township, Michigan, and her two nephews Shippen C. Royer and Stewart P. Royer, and a grand nephew, Matthew Michael Royer.
She was born in Newark, New Jersey and raised in Grosse Pointe Park. She was a lifelong resident of the Grosse Pointes and a graduate of Grosse Pointe High School.
Candi was the creator and owner of Candi Belts, a manufacturer of women's accessories. She was also a member of Tau Beta Association, Junior League of Detroit, Mackinac Arts Council and Detroit Institute of Art Founders Society.
During her lifetime, she enjoyed a busy and active social life in Grosse Pointe. She was most fortunate to have the dedicated friendship and care from her closest friends, during and at the end of her life.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tau Beta Association (http://www.taubeta.org ) or Junior League of Detroit. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020