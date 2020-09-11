Carolyn Terese Byrd Baltimore



It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Carolyn Terese Byrd Baltimore. She was 77 years of age and ended her journey on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Carolyn was born to parents, Terry Amze Byrd and Dorothy Marie Pelton Byrd, on September 20, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan.



Carolyn graduated from Detroit Central High School in 1959 and went on to study Art Education at Howard University, receiving her Bachelors of Arts degree in 1963. She continued her studies in Art Education at Wayne State University, earning her Masters of Arts degree in 1967.



After graduating from college, Carolyn worked as an Arts Educator teaching at various elementary and middle schools in the Detroit metro area. Carolyn retired from the Detroit Board of Education in 1993 after 28 years of service, and continued teaching as a substitute teacher for another 8 years across the Detroit metro area (Birmingham, Grosse Pointe, and St. Clair Shores). Carolyn met Joseph Norvell Baltimore while on a blind date with her roommate in 1965. They were subsequently married in 1966, and have been married for over 54 years.



Carolyn was a collector of vintage and folk art, memorabilia, useful resale items, and art reproductions. She was an avid reader and enjoyed pastel and ink drawing, as well as graphic illustration. Carolyn routinely took trips throughout the U.S. via train (particularly Nashville and Little Rock) to meet with the older surviving members of the family to document their memories/stories and photographs in an effort to create a detailed account of her ancestry. She meticulously curated these accounts into a number of colorfully organized books and disseminated them during annual family reunions, to include capturing the original location of the Pelton Diner and childhood homes of her father and mother. Carolyn also made numerous trips overseas to France, Spain, and Egypt. She was particularly fond of her trip to Egypt with a Wayne State alumni tour where she traveled up the Nile by cruise to see the Great Pyramids, stopping in Alexandria and Cairo.



Carolyn was a loving wife and mother. There are countless stories of her going to extraordinary lengths to ensure the safety and prosperity of her family (both immediate and extended). Even at the end of her days, she was more concerned about her grandchildren's education than her imminent departure. With mounting ailments and a deteriorating physical state, Carolyn decided to end her journey on her own terms by ceasing her dialysis treatments and entering hospice care. On Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:35pm, Carolyn's journey ended surrounded by her husband and two sons.



Carolyn is survived by her husband (Joseph), eldest son and his wife (Jason and Dianna), youngest son and his wife (Russell and Shannon), four grandchildren (Gabriella, Isabell, Cass, and Rhys), sister (Diane Byrd Osborne Harris), niece and nephew (Tiffany Osborne Blewett and Quinn Robert Osborne), and numerous other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her grandparents (Marie Willis and Melburn Pelton) and parents (Terry and Dorothy Byrd).



Three will be an online memorial service for family and close family friends on what would have been Carolyn's 78th birthday on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 4:00 pm (due to the current Coronavirus pandemic). Contact Russell Baltimore at rbaltimore@baltimore-design.com for more information.









