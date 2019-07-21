|
|
Carolyn Ward
Grosse Pointe Park - Ward, Carolyn, nee McCarren, age 87, passed away July 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Oliver G. Ward. Dearest Mother of Michael, Elizabeth (Adrian) Berch and James (Rachelle). Loving grandmother of Oliver, Vincent, Ian, Isabella, David, Caroline, John, Audra, Margaret, Julia and Anthony. Dear sister of the late Robert McCarren. Visitation, Sunday and Monday 2:00-8:00 pm with Rosary Monday, 7:00 pm at Chas. Verheyden, Inc. 16300 Mack Ave. Grosse Pointe Park. Funeral Tuesday Instate 9:30 until 10:00 am Mass at Assumption Grotto Catholic Church, 13770 Gratiot Ave. Detroit. Share a memory at Verheyden.org.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 21, 2019