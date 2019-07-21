Services
Chas Verheyden Inc
16300 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
(313) 881-8500
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chas Verheyden Inc
16300 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chas Verheyden Inc
16300 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Chas Verheyden Inc
16300 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Mass at Assumption Grotto Catholic Church
13770 Gratiot Ave.
Detroit, MI
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Assumption Grotto Catholic Church
13770 Gratiot Ave.
Detroit, MI
View Map
Resources
Carolyn Ward Obituary
Carolyn Ward

Grosse Pointe Park - Ward, Carolyn, nee McCarren, age 87, passed away July 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Oliver G. Ward. Dearest Mother of Michael, Elizabeth (Adrian) Berch and James (Rachelle). Loving grandmother of Oliver, Vincent, Ian, Isabella, David, Caroline, John, Audra, Margaret, Julia and Anthony. Dear sister of the late Robert McCarren. Visitation, Sunday and Monday 2:00-8:00 pm with Rosary Monday, 7:00 pm at Chas. Verheyden, Inc. 16300 Mack Ave. Grosse Pointe Park. Funeral Tuesday Instate 9:30 until 10:00 am Mass at Assumption Grotto Catholic Church, 13770 Gratiot Ave. Detroit. Share a memory at Verheyden.org.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 21, 2019
