Dearborn Heights - Grech, Carrie. March 23, 2019. Age 105 of Dearborn Heights. Beloved wife of the late George. Loving mother of Vickie (Larry) Zahra, Margaret (George) Micallef, Marie (Jerry) Daley, Mary Ann (Philip) Meilak, the late Louise (Bob) Giacobassi, Joe (Phyllis) Grech, Jeannie (Michael) Krystyniak and Mark (Shelley) Grech. Dearest grandmother of 23, great-grandmother of 42 and great-great grandmother of 3. Visitation at the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100 www.voranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 26, 2019