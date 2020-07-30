Carrie Powell Gray
Detroit - Carrie Powell Gray of Detroit, Michigan passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was born on December 2, 1950 in Detroit . She was preceded in death by her parents, Edelle and Addie Powell and her husband Ikrkus Gaines.
She is survived by her son, Christopher Edelle Powell Bass, brother-in-law Harold Gray, friend Jesse Tolbert and many friends.
Ms. Gray worked for Ford and Chrysler while working on a law degree. In 1980 she was awarded the "Young Leaders and Excellence Award" from the Automotive Hall of Fame for her work as an automotive engineer and marketer for Chrysler. She then went to work for American Axle, retiring as the Director of Government and Corporate Relations. After retiring she worked as an Elder Law attorney in the Detroit Metropolitan Area.
Carrie was a life-long member of Bethel AME. She volunteered for and served on the board of a number of local organizations.
With the health and safety of her family and friends in mind, Carrie's family has decided to hold a celebration of life service at a later date. If you would like to submit a short video or written statement to be part of the celebration of life service you may email it to forcarriegray@gmail.com. Arrangements were handled by the Kemp funeral home in Southfield, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice
.