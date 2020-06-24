Casper John Steyer
Rochester - Steyer, Casper John, Age 90 of Rochester. June 20, 2020. Loving husband of Floreen for 64 years. Dear father of Dawn (Steve Lawton) Wilson, Valerie (Anthony) Serio, Linda Allen, and Lisa (Charlie) Rosebush. Devoted grandfather of 11 and great grandfather of 7. Funeral Mass Saturday, June 27, 2020, 12 noon with an instate time of 11:30 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1400 Inglewood, Rochester. The family will receive friends Friday 3-8 p.m. With a 7 p.m. scripture service which will be live streamed at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd., Rochester. Inurnment Van Hoosen Jones Cemetery, Rochester Hills. Suggested memorials to the Covenant House, or Salesian Missions. Online guestbook www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.