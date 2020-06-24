Casper John Steyer
Casper John Steyer

Rochester - Steyer, Casper John, Age 90 of Rochester. June 20, 2020. Loving husband of Floreen for 64 years. Dear father of Dawn (Steve Lawton) Wilson, Valerie (Anthony) Serio, Linda Allen, and Lisa (Charlie) Rosebush. Devoted grandfather of 11 and great grandfather of 7. Funeral Mass Saturday, June 27, 2020, 12 noon with an instate time of 11:30 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1400 Inglewood, Rochester. The family will receive friends Friday 3-8 p.m. With a 7 p.m. scripture service which will be live streamed at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd., Rochester. Inurnment Van Hoosen Jones Cemetery, Rochester Hills. Suggested memorials to the Covenant House, or Salesian Missions. Online guestbook www.modetzfuneralhomes.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Calling hours
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
JUN
26
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
JUN
27
Lying in State
11:30 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
JUN
27
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
