Cass Kowaleski
Sacramento, CA - In loving memory of Cass Kowaleski born June 7, 1927 died March 15, 2019 at the age of 91 in Sacramento, CA.
Son of Walter and Florence Kowalewski who immigrated from Poland, Cass is survived by his wife Alice V. Kowaleski, married for almost 69 years, daughter Lorraine M., sons Carl V.(Paula), John V.(Erin) and Walter V. and grandchildren Merritt and William.
Cass was preceded in death by sisters Lottie Wrona (Anthony), Jeannette Olszewski (Stanley), Maryann Stanek (Chester), and brothers Joseph (Jean) and Chester (Josephine).
Cass grew up in the Hamtramck neighborhood of Detroit where he met his lifelong friend Ed Strus. Many of his nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews are still living in Michigan. Most of all, Cass loved family get togethers, even after moving away to California where he spent the remainder of his life.
Cass's final resting place and private service will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Dobbins California in June.
Memorial celebration with take place June 29 in Half Moon Bay California.
No flowers, but please consider donations to the Arc of California: thearcca.org in memory of Cass.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 21, 2019