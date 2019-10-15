|
Cassandra "Cassie" Nicole Guyman
Ann Arbor - Cassandra "Cassie" Nicole Guyman, age 28, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on October 11, 2019.
A Memorial Gathering will take place on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 1 PM to 2 PM at Nie Family Funeral Home, 2400 Carpenter Road, Ann Arbor. A Memorial Service will begin at 2 PM.
Please see www.niefuneralhomes.com for full obituary and to share a memory.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Cassie's honor to Detroit Dog Rescue or the Michigan Humane Society.
We would like people to remember Cassie for her kind heart and willingness to help others.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019