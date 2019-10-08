Resources
Livonia - Caterina Vendramini, age 96, passed away on October 7, 2019. Loving mother of Joann (Edmond) Progar, Maria Muzzin, Walter (Janet) Vendramini, Linda (Alan) Mudryk, and Ricky Vendramini. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Visitation Thurs Oct 10 from 2-8pm with a 7pm Rosary at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Livonia. Funeral Mass Fri Oct 11 at 10:30am (in state at 10am) at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Northville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to the .

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
