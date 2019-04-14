|
|
Catherine Boucher
- - Catherine Gadarine, age 65, passed away on Thursday, April 11th with her family by her side, after 16 years of coping courageously with breast cancer.
Beloved wife of Michael, loving mother of Juliette Chavdarian (Chad) Daniels and Faith Boucher (Adam) Chaaban. Cherished grandmother of Michel R. Niemi, Logan A. Daniels and Charlotte Catherine Chaaban. Dear daughter of Alice (the late Alexander) Chavdarian and dear sister of Charles (Seda) Chavdarian. Visitation Monday 5PM to 8PM, Prayers 7PM at St John Armenian Church, Southfield (248 569 3405). Visitation on Tuesday 10AM until funeral service at 11AM. Interment Oakland Hills Memorial Gardens. Family requests in Lieu of Flowers donations to Fuller Center For Housing In Armenia. Arrangements entrusted to the Edward Korkoian Funeral Home 248 541 8325.
To send a loving message go to Catherine's obituary at www.ekfh.net.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019