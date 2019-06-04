Resources
Livonia - Passed away on May 31 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late William D. Loving mother of Daniel (Sharon), Lisa (Mark) Bokuniewicz, and Connie (Chris). Dear grandmother of Greg, Dean, William, and Ariel. Great-grandmother of Maya, Miles, Daniel, and Sloane. A funeral service was previously held. Memorial contributions to Michigan Humane Society would be appreciated. Care and services entrusted to L. J. Griffin Funeral Home, Livonia. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 4, 2019
