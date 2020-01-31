Services
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
23700 West Road
Brownstown , MI 48183
(734) 692-1515
Catherine Concessi

Catherine Concessi Obituary
Catherine Concessi

Southgate - Concessi, Catherine. January 31, 2020. 82 of Southgate.

Loving mother of Frank (Terry), Vince (Lori) and Michael. Dearest grandmother of Vincent, Christina (George), Michael, Kyle (Nora), Domenic and Marino. Great-grandmother of Paityn and Georgie.

Visitation, Sunday, February 2, 2020 - 1-8 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes - Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Rd., Brownstown. Instate, Monday, February 3, 2020, 10:30 AM until time of Mass 11 AM, St. Pius X Catholic Church, 14101 Superior St., Southgate. www.molnarfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
