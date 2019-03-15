Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
(586) 293-8030
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Crawford


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Catherine Crawford Obituary
Catherine Crawford

Warren - Age 89, March 9, 2019. Beloved wife of John for 59 years. Loving mother of Catherine "Katy" (Don) Trionfi. Treasured grandmother of Amy, Brian and Glenn. Dear sister of Elizabeth "Elspeth" Morris and the late Jenny Hodge and Jim Irvine. Caring sister-in-law of Janice (Larry) Malace. Funeral Service Saturday 10AM at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr at Masonic, Warren. Visitation Friday 2-8PM.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Download Now