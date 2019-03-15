|
Catherine Crawford
Warren - Age 89, March 9, 2019. Beloved wife of John for 59 years. Loving mother of Catherine "Katy" (Don) Trionfi. Treasured grandmother of Amy, Brian and Glenn. Dear sister of Elizabeth "Elspeth" Morris and the late Jenny Hodge and Jim Irvine. Caring sister-in-law of Janice (Larry) Malace. Funeral Service Saturday 10AM at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr at Masonic, Warren. Visitation Friday 2-8PM.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 15, 2019