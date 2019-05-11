|
Catherine Fedesky Randall Allison
- - May 28, 1921 to April 24, 2019.
One of four siblings born in Youngstown, OH, her alcoholic immigrant parents provided few necessities for this family like decent housing, stability or food. They divorced and left the city while Catherine remained, attempting to complete high school on her own.
She moved to Detroit and worked in factories during WWII. Catherine married her first husband, they had a daughter, and eventually she became a grandmother of two grandsons, then two granddaughters-in-law, a great-grandson and great-granddaughter, and recently a great-great-granddaughter. Twice a widow with long marriages, Catherine took her vows seriously and was a loyal, loving and supportive wife. She always said how lucky she was to have two good husbands to share life with.
She worked outside the home for a local candy manufacturer for many years. She was proud of her modest home, yard and flowers and looked forward to her annual house spring cleaning! She loved: weekly beauty shop visits; her fur coat which was purchased after years of saving; vacations visiting national parks; splurging to visit Hawaii; walks through Kensington Park and around Ferndale where she was a life-long resident.
Catherine was a good cook preparing meals that were healthy, tasty and economical. She especially took pride in making and serving delicious fruit pies (crusts were the best ever), chicken and dumplings and the annual Thanksgiving dinner. She enjoyed reading the newspaper, cleaning, Bowling (high game 244), cleaning, and saved for her lengthy retirement from those savings.
Her last years were lived in a private adult foster care home where she was treated with kindness, respect and humor by all. Laughter is mandatory for all people connected to dementia! Love and kind remembrances are extended to her caregivers, especially Floretta and Kizzie, the most caring wonderful women we are proud to say took care of Catherine.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 11, 2019