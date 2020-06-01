Catherine Francis (Undieme) Grewette
Catherine Francis Grewette (Undieme),

Macomb - Catherine Francis Grewette (Undieme), age 85, of Macomb, passed away on the morning of Sunday, May 31, 2020, under God's watchful eye and protection. She was born on October 22, 1934, to Dominic and Joanna Undieme. She was the widow of Richard Grewette, with whom she shared 64 loving years of marriage. She was a devout Catholic. Catherine enjoyed cooking, socializing, and spending time with her family. Her grandchildren were truly her light and joy. Catherine is survived by her children: Mike (Fenita Elsa) Grewette, Mary Farrell, and Colleen (Chris) Drouillard; 8 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband: Richard Grewette; daughters: Deborah Stemrich and Kathleen Grewette; and great-grandson: Ryan Stemmerich. Services are being held with Kaul Funeral Home, Clinton Township. In memory of Catherine, memorial donations are appreciated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
