Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Community Chapel
The Samaritan Center at 5555 Connor Avenue
Detroit, MI
- - Catherine Guinn (nee Corgan). Catherine was born in Ontonagon, Michigan. She passed away peacefully on March 15, 2019 at the age of 83. She is preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Catherine (Kate) Corgan, her husband John Rockne Guinn and her brother Michael Corgan. She is survived by her brother Robert (Lilia), sisters-in law Joyce Guinn and Sallie Corgan, nephews, nieces, cousins and many faithful friends. Catherine cherished her faith, family and friends. She was a gifted artist and devoted teacher, having taught at the Academy of the Sacred Heart and Marygrove College. A memorial service will be held at St. Ignatius Catholic Community Chapel, located in the Ford Wellness Center on the campus of The Samaritan Center at 5555 Connor Avenue, Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Upon entering the campus turn left. The Ford Wellness Center is an outlot building on the campus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Ignatius Catholic Community or the Capuchin Soup Kitchen.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 24, 2019
