Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine LaFave
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine LaFave

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine LaFave Obituary
Catherine LaFave

Catherine LaFave Age 76, passed peacefully after a sudden illness January 13, 2020. Kind of heart, faithful catholic and friend to all. Loving mother of Craig (Valerie) Hibbard and Christine (Andrew) Cain. Youngest sister to thirteen siblings. Survived by her Grandchildren: Nicole Duits, Jacob Novak, Allison Novak and Bobby Novak. Also Great Grandchildren: Isabella Duits, Justin Garrett, Eleia Garrett, Lillian Novak, and Ethan Novak. Visitation Saturday 9:30AM until time of Memorial Mass 10AM at St. Kenneth Catholic Church, 14951 North Haggerty Road, Plymouth, MI 48170. Memorial contributions can be made to Feeding America and .



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -