Catherine LaFave
Catherine LaFave Age 76, passed peacefully after a sudden illness January 13, 2020. Kind of heart, faithful catholic and friend to all. Loving mother of Craig (Valerie) Hibbard and Christine (Andrew) Cain. Youngest sister to thirteen siblings. Survived by her Grandchildren: Nicole Duits, Jacob Novak, Allison Novak and Bobby Novak. Also Great Grandchildren: Isabella Duits, Justin Garrett, Eleia Garrett, Lillian Novak, and Ethan Novak. Visitation Saturday 9:30AM until time of Memorial Mass 10AM at St. Kenneth Catholic Church, 14951 North Haggerty Road, Plymouth, MI 48170. Memorial contributions can be made to Feeding America and .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020