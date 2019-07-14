Services
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
Plymouth - July 11, 2019 age 71. Beloved wife of Robert for 52 years. Loving mother of Cheryl Shollack, Robert (Marsha), and Thomas (Michelle) Shollack. Proud grandmother of 7 and 3 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Frank and John Koontz. Memorial Service Saturday, July 27th 12 PM at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 17810 Farmington Rd., Livonia, MI 48152. Memorial contributions may be made to WELS Lutherans for Life, St. Paul's Lutheran Church or Christian Life Resources. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 14, 2019
