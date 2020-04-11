|
Catherine M. Lang
Grosse Pointe Shores - Catherine Lang, 95, died on April 10, 2020, in Grosse Pointe, due to complications arising from COVID-19. Catherine was born in 1924 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, to Antonio and Maria Lucente. She was the seventh of 13 children, and married Jack R. Lang in 1941. They moved to Detroit in 1943 and later divorced. She is survived by her son Alan D. Lang and daughter Jacqueline Rentenbach (Paul), her grandchildren Lauren Hunt (Daniel) and Erin Rentenbach, and her great-grandchildren Sylvia and Tobias Hunt. She is also survived by her sister Virginia Marasco, brother Frank Lucente, and over 50 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her granddaughters Kristen, Katherine and Jennifer Lang, her grandson Eric Rentenbach, her sisters Jenny Prestinizi, Julia Zigante, Rose Pando, Sara Kelly, Antoinette Sabatino, Margaret Amicucci, and Mary Sue Ulfig, and her brothers Patsy Lucente, John Lucente, and Anthony Lucente. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Catherine's family would appreciate contributions in her memory to , 161 N. Clark St., Chicago, IL 60601, or to the Grosse Pointe Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 36366, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020