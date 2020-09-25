1/1
Catherine Mae Routt
Catherine Mae Routt

Catherine Mae Routt, née Weiss - July 6, 2020, of Belmont, CA. Age 97. Catherine was the first Black science-educated trained teacher to teach science in the Detroit Public School system. She was a devoted wife and a caring mother, a mentor, and an inspiration to the generations of people who knew her. Catherine was predeceased by her husband Fletcher, and leaves behind her children, Gregory and Karen, a sister, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins, friends, and colleagues. View full obituary and share memories at https://www.crippenandflynnchapels.com/obituary/catherine-routt




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
