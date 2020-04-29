|
|
Catherine Markus Strizich
Catherine Markus Strizich peacefully passed away on April 27, 2020. She was a loving sister to Fred Markus, Janet Learmont, Carl Markus, and Rosemary Alampi; devoted wife to Adam Strizich for forty years; mother of Michael Strizich and Cathy Okubo; and grandmother ("Granny") of Adam and Anna Strizich, and Michael and Elena Okubo. Catherine, better known as Kay, was born on November 1, 1925 in Leamont, Pennsylvania, where her father was a coal miner. The family moved to Detroit in 1942. Following high school graduation, she worked as an insurance underwriter and bookkeeper. Kay met her husband, Adam, in a Croatian singing group; they married in 1948. After the birth of their first child, she became a full time homemaker. When her children grew older, she entered college. In 1968 she graduated from Wayne State University with a major in Family Life Education. She became a home economics teacher at Lincoln Junior High in Warren, Michigan, retiring after 20 years. Kay loved to sew and bake. Her den was filled with cookbooks and her beloved sewing machine. She was a genius at making strudel, stretching the filo dough paper thin. Her apple pie and nut roll were famous. As a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union for over 80 years, she attended many events. Kay loved music and traveled around the country enjoying Tamburitza concerts. Delightful times were shared with her friends from the CFU Hall. As an organized and take-charge woman, Kay was always there to help people. Her loving kindness and generosity will live in the memories of all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Donations can be sent to the food kitchen at the Iroquois Lutheran Church: https://www.iroquoischristlutheran.org/giving. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2020