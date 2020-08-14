Catherine Mary Taglione- - August 10, 2020, Age 93. Devoted wife of the late Rocco for 60 years. Dear mother of Stephen (Donna), Michael (Anne) and Marianne Brakora (Paul). Loving grandmother of Lisa Schulz (Matthew), Stephen (Corrinne), Matthew Brakora (Alyssa), Scott Brakora (Alex), Katherine Brakora, Kevin Taglione and the late Sean Taglione. Proud great-grandmother of Lucy Taglione. Predeceased by her brothers Eugene Fattore (Antoinette) and Stephen Fattore (Nancy). Funeral Mass Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Christ, Our Light! Catholic Church, 3077 Glouchester, Troy. Visitation at church begins at 9 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to Autism Alliance of Michigan, directed to Sean Taglione GPS Fund or the Capuchins.View obituary and sign tribute wall at