Catherine McIntyre Scott
Seattle WA - Catherine M. age 84 of Seattle WA. Passed away Dec. 14, 2018. Catherine was born in Detroit, Mi. to Angela and Bernard McIntyre on May 3, 1934. She Joined siblings, Mary Coakley (Ed d), Joan Convery (d) (Larry d) followed by siblings, John (d) (Jan d), Ed McIntyre (Beverly), Robert McIntyre (d) (Diana), Angie Wall (Randy) and numerous nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends at St. Ambrose church, Grosse Pointe Park, Mi., 10:00 AM, Sat. June 8th followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00 AM. Lunch will be served at the Ark following Mass.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 2, 2019