Services
Emmick Family Funeral Services
3243 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
(206) 935-2207
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ambrose church
Grosse Pointe Park, MI
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ambrose church
Grosse Pointe Park, MI
Catherine McIntyre Scott Obituary
Catherine McIntyre Scott

Seattle WA - Catherine M. age 84 of Seattle WA. Passed away Dec. 14, 2018. Catherine was born in Detroit, Mi. to Angela and Bernard McIntyre on May 3, 1934. She Joined siblings, Mary Coakley (Ed d), Joan Convery (d) (Larry d) followed by siblings, John (d) (Jan d), Ed McIntyre (Beverly), Robert McIntyre (d) (Diana), Angie Wall (Randy) and numerous nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends at St. Ambrose church, Grosse Pointe Park, Mi., 10:00 AM, Sat. June 8th followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00 AM. Lunch will be served at the Ark following Mass.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 2, 2019
