Chelsea - Catherine A. (Ganzak) Nestale of Chelsea, Michigan passed away on February 18, 2020. She was born to Robert and Mary Jane (Lynch) Ganzak on May 5, 1949. Cathy is survived by her loving husband, Gerald. She is also survived by her children, Patrick (Teresa) Burns of Alabama, Stacy (Steve) Greborunis of Okemos, Heather Peters of Norway; four grandchildren: Braden, Nikolas, Violet, and Ivy; and siblings, Judy Griffith of Florida, Suzanne Carnill of Florida, and Robert (Alisa) Ganzak of Georgia. Cathy was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Greg Carnill. She was a social worker who helped many people. Her life in Chelsea was filled with joy due to "urban trekking" walks around small towns with Gerry, her knitting, gardening, reading her "cozies," and her "boys," the cats. At Cathy's request, there will be no services. So when you see the first robin this spring, please send her some heart-felt thoughts and a smile. In memory of Cathy, let's find the cure: expressions of sympathy can be made to the . Arrangements made by Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home, Chelsea, www.mitchellfuneral.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020