Onufrak, Catherine. Age 84. Entered into rest on December 19, 2019 in the presence of her loving friend for over 40 years, Grace Nino. Beloved wife of the late Stefan. Loving sister of Anna Zajas, and Leonard Butski. Beloved aunt of Maria Schenke, Adam Schenke, Ryan Schenke and Anthony Smerzynski and many other nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Liturgy Monday 1:00 p.m. at St. Kateri Catholic Church, 16101 Rotunda Dr., Dearborn, 48120. Gathering at church Mon 12:30 p.m. Visitation Sunday 1-9 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Rosary Sun 7:00 p.m. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. www.howepeterson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019