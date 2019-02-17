Services
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
(734) 459-2250
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Thomas a'Becket Church
555 S. Lilley Rd
Canton, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas a'Becket Church
555 S. Lilley Rd
Canton, MI
View Map
Canton - February 15, 2019, age 94 of Canton. Beloved mother of Connie (Jim) Kish, and Peter Maglocci. Proud grandmother of Ryan (Elaine) Kish, Christopher Kish, Kelly Maglocci, and Kathryn Maglocci. Loving great grandmother of Christopher and Owen Kish, and the late Abigail and the late Elizabeth Kish. Dear sister of Ethel Boris. Visitation Monday, February 18th 3-8 PM with a Rosary 6 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Road West, (btwn Sheldon and Beck) Plymouth. In state Tuesday, February 19th 10 AM until the 10:30 AM Funeral Mass at St. Thomas a'Becket Church, 555 S. Lilley Rd, Canton.Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Angela Hospice. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 17, 2019
