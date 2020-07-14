1/1
Catherine Stapleton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Stapleton

Grosse Pointe Park - Catherine Sadie Stapleton, a resident of Grosse Pointe Park, passed away July 12, 2020 at the age of 98. She was the beloved wife of the late Eugene. She raised two sons, Mark (Teresa) and Barry (dear friend Marcia Wilk). Catherine is also survived by a granddaughter, Katie, and brother-in-law, Jerry Schroeder. The Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, July 16th, at St. Maron Church, 11466 Kercheval, Detroit 48214 (church capacity presently 125 people). Family will receive friends at 9:30 AM until time of service 10 AM. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township, MI. Memorial contributions in Catherine's memory may be made to the church. Please share a memory at www.ahpeters.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
St. Maron Church
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Service
10:00 AM
St. Maron Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved