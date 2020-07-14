Catherine Stapleton
Grosse Pointe Park - Catherine Sadie Stapleton, a resident of Grosse Pointe Park, passed away July 12, 2020 at the age of 98. She was the beloved wife of the late Eugene. She raised two sons, Mark (Teresa) and Barry (dear friend Marcia Wilk). Catherine is also survived by a granddaughter, Katie, and brother-in-law, Jerry Schroeder. The Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, July 16th, at St. Maron Church, 11466 Kercheval, Detroit 48214 (church capacity presently 125 people). Family will receive friends at 9:30 AM until time of service 10 AM. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township, MI. Memorial contributions in Catherine's memory may be made to the church. Please share a memory at www.ahpeters.com