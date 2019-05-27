|
Catherine Yager
St. Clair Shores - Yager, Catherine. Age 89. May 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Norbert. Loving mother of Eric Yager (Kelli), and Becky Navarrette (Tom). Loving grandmother of Joseph, Elizabeth, and Matthew. Survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 4-9 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods. Rosary 7 pm. Instate Thursday 9:30 am until 10:00 am Mass at St. Joan of Arc Church, 21620 Greater Mack., St. Clair Shores. Memorial contributions may be made to the , , or the Capuchins. ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 27, 2019