Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
Rosary
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
7:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
Lying in State
Thursday, May 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
21620 Greater Mack
St. Clair Shores, MI
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
21620 Greater Mack
St. Clair Shores, MI
Catherine Yager

St. Clair Shores - Yager, Catherine. Age 89. May 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Norbert. Loving mother of Eric Yager (Kelli), and Becky Navarrette (Tom). Loving grandmother of Joseph, Elizabeth, and Matthew. Survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 4-9 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods. Rosary 7 pm. Instate Thursday 9:30 am until 10:00 am Mass at St. Joan of Arc Church, 21620 Greater Mack., St. Clair Shores. Memorial contributions may be made to the , , or the Capuchins. ahpeters.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 27, 2019
