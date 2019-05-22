|
|
Catherine Zajdel (Bowes)
- - Catherine Zajdel (Bowes) passed away on May 17th, 2019 at the age of 58. Born in 1961, in Romford, Essex UK to Robert and Mary Bowes. Catherine spent her childhood in the UK until permanently re-locating to Michigan with her family in her teen years. She is fondly remembered by those who knew her as a disarmingly charming, quick-witted and beautiful person.
She is survived by her brother Timothy Bowes, Her stepmother Joan Bowes, her step siblings Rebecca Abel and John Schmidt, and her children Christopher Puidokas, Justin Zajdel, Calum Ahmed, and Carissima McDonald.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday May 25th, 2019 from 10:30am to 11:30am at St. Perpetua, Waterford followed by a funeral mass.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 22, 2019