age 69 February 23, 2020. Beloved wife of John F. Walsh III. Loving mother of Caitlin (Mitsuteru) Sasaki. Cherished grandmother of Emma and Leah. Dear sister of Judy (Bradley) Bordeau and Doug (Susan) Hamilton. Funeral Mass at St. Regis Catholic Church, 3695 Lincoln Drive, Bloomfield Hills, MI Saturday, Feb. 29, 10am. Friends may visit at church beginning at 9:30am. Friends and Loved Ones will also be able to gather to Share Memories at 3pm, Saturday March 7, at The Harvard Club of Boston, 374 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA. Memorials appreciated to Rosie's Place, rosiesplace.org. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
