Caylynn Adelle Mather
1960 - 2020
Caylynn Adelle Mather

Shelby Township - Caylynn Adelle Mather, age 59, of Shelby Township, MI died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Beaumont Troy of COVID 19. A retired social worker, she brought joy to the local folk music community. She loved sunshine, trips to the UP, and her kitties Nala and KC.

She was born in Detroit on December 13, 1960 to Edwin and Clara (nee Weaver) Clendennin, both deceased. She was also preceded in death by her brothers John and Christopher.

She is survived by her best friend and devoted husband of 23 years, G. Andy Mather, married March 8, 1997. She is also survived by stepson Jacob Mather and granddaughter Rosie. She leaves behind her brothers Edwin (Nancy) and William, stepmom Evelynn, stepsiblings Steve (Cindy), Kathy (Terry), Carolyn, John and Susan, as well as many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her mother in law Jean Mather, sister in law Susan, brother in law Tim (Paola) and his sons.

Memorial services will be held next summer when people can safely gather.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 28 to Dec. 5, 2020.
