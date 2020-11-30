Cecelia Kobylarz
Westland - Passed away Nov. 28, at the age of 90. Best friend of Shirley Walmsley. Loving aunt of 17. Preceded in death by her parents, Jozef and Tekla, and her siblings, Marya Pawl, Jean Costello, John, Lillian Frederiksen, Stanley, Adeline McCusker, and Irene McNallen. Resting at the L. J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Road, (at Ann Arbor Trl) Wednesday 4-8 pm. Rosary at 7 pm. Instate 9:30 am. Thursday at St. Sabina Catholic Church, 25555 Ann Arbor Trl. (E. of Beech Daly) until time of mass at 10 am. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com
.