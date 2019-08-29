Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Hugo Stone Chapel
2215 Opdyke Rd.
Bloomfield Hills, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hugo Stone Chapel
2215 Opdyke Rd.
Bloomfield Hills, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecelia Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecelia Teresa (Nee: Mazurek) Schmidt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecelia Teresa (Nee: Mazurek) Schmidt Obituary
Cecelia Teresa Schmidt (nee: Mazurek)

- - Age 80, died August 25, 2019. Loving mother of John B. (Nurys) and the late Krista Levy (Brian). Devoted grandmother of John Joseph. Former spouse of John J. Schmidt. Dear sister-in-law of Janet Mazurek, Mary Schmidt Miller (John) and James D. Schmidt. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Saturday 11 a.m. at St. Hugo Stone Chapel, 2215 Opdyke Rd. Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins at 10:30 a.m. Memorial tributes to the Michigan Humane Society. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecelia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now