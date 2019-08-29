|
Cecelia Teresa Schmidt (nee: Mazurek)
- - Age 80, died August 25, 2019. Loving mother of John B. (Nurys) and the late Krista Levy (Brian). Devoted grandmother of John Joseph. Former spouse of John J. Schmidt. Dear sister-in-law of Janet Mazurek, Mary Schmidt Miller (John) and James D. Schmidt. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Saturday 11 a.m. at St. Hugo Stone Chapel, 2215 Opdyke Rd. Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins at 10:30 a.m. Memorial tributes to the Michigan Humane Society. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 29, 2019