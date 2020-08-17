1/1
Cecilia Jean "Cec" Faw
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cecilia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cecilia Jean "Cec" Faw

Commerce Township - Cecilia Jean "Cec" Faw, age 80 of Commerce Township, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Lawrence Faw. Loving mother of Lawrence "Gene" Faw, Jr., Clayton (Laura) Faw, Ken (Kellie) Faw, and Michael (Alice) Faw. Dear sister of the late Earl and late Kenneth and sister-in-law of Linda and Beverly. Proud grandmother of Christie (Adon), Aaron, Cory, David, Justin, Jordan, Noah, Nathaniel, and Nora. Mrs. Faw will lie in state Wednesday 11 AM until the time of the funeral service 12 Noon at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 2040 S Commerce Rd in Walled Lake. Burial, Roseland Park Cemetery in Berkley. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Share your memories at www.sawyerfuller.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
2125 Twelve Mile Road
Berkley, MI 48072
(248) 398-6500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved