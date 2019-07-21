|
Cecilia Lillian Stanislawski
Clinton Township - (nee Kurzatkowski). July 17, 2019. Age 75. Beloved wife of Floyd for 51 incredible years. Loving mother of Kimberly, Kathleen (Thomas) Peet, and Keri (Jody) Lesinski. Proud and adored grandmother of Nathaniel, Brittany, Patrick IV, Thomas, Ava, Noah, and Sophia. Dear sister of Terry, the late Lucille, and the late Thomas. Visitation Tuesday 3-9pm with an evening Rosary at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd. at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Instate Wednesday 9:30am until time of 10am Mass at St. Therese of Lisieux Church, 48115 Schoenherr Rd. (Btw. 21 & 22 Mile). Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 21, 2019