Taylor - Cecilia Marie Guizar "Sally" age 84 of Taylor, Michigan, passed away on December 16, 2019. Visitation will take place December 22, 2019 at The Allen Park Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes from 10AM until 2PM. Mass will follow visitation at St. Constance Catholic Church, Taylor, MI Instate at 3 PM, mass at 3:30 PM. Burial will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery on Monday December 23 at 10:30 AM. For more information visit

