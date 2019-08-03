|
Cecilia Marie Sharp
St. Clair Shores - Sharp, Cecilia M., Passed away August 2, 2019. Cecilia was the Beloved Mother of Michael L. Sharp (Rosa) and Christine Sharp. Cecilia was preceded in death by her loving parents Paul E. and Helen T. Stuecken. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Funeral Services are as follows:
Visitation will be Sunday, August 4th from 2-8 PM and Monday, August 5th from 2-8 PM with a Rosary at 7:00pm at Chas. Verheyden, Inc- Duross Chapel, 28499 Schoenherr, Warren, 48088. Funeral will be Tuesday, August 6th at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Cecilia will lie Instate at 9:30 AM, until time of her Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Share a memory at www.verheyden.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019