|
|
Ceil Louise Pretty
Ceil Louise Pretty, age 95, was born on May 1, 1924 and died October 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late R. Don Pretty. Dearest mother of Doug (Susan) Pretty, Keith (Gretchen) Pretty, Barbara (Bob Stanfield) Pretty, and the late Charles William Pretty. Loving grandmother of Lisa, Todd, Adam, Audra, Daniel, Ryan, Victoria and Kathryn and Great Grandmother of Ella, Lydia, Quinn, and Lyla. Sister of Bill Valley and the late Roger and Dick Valley. Ceil also leaves behind many dear nieces, nephews, and special friends. Ceil attended Michigan State Normal College (now EMU) where she met her future husband Don and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Special Education in 1945. She also received a Master of Arts degree from Eastern Michigan University, in 1966 and certification from the School of Social Work at the University of Michigan in 1969. She was also an active member of Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority.
Ceil was a dedicated member of the Allen Park and Downriver communities. She served as a teacher and social worker in the Melvindale-Northern Allen Park School District for 30 years. In 1951 she co-founded the Allen Park Cooperative Nursery School, was a member of the Allen Park Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors from 1954-2010, and also a board member of the Downriver Guidance Clinic for 20 years. Appointed to the Wayne County Mental Health Board by Ed McNamara, she also proudly served as a delegate to the White House Conference on Children in 1970.
Visitation will be Friday, November 1 from 2-8 pm at the Weise Funeral Home, 7120 Park Avenue, Allen Park, Michigan. A funeral service will be held at the Allen Park Presbyterian Church, 7101 Park Avenue, Allen Park, MI 48101 on Saturday, November 2. Ceil will lie in state at 10 am until the time of the service at 11 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Allen Park Presbyterian Church (listed above) or the Michigan Parkinson Foundation, 30400 Telegraph Road, Suite 150, Bingham Farms, MI 48025. Please visit our online obituary/guestbook at www.weisefuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019