|
|
Celia "Sally" Lublaneski
Warren - Celia "Sally" Lublaneski, age 99, passed away October 23, 2019. Sally was the beloved wife of the late Edward Lublaneski; loving mother of Steven E. Lublaneski; and devoted grandmother of Steven E. Lublaneski, Jr. She was predeceased by her siblings, Arthur Potulski, Edward Potulski, and Virginia Pecora. Visitation Tuesday, October 29, 2 - 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary Service at David Wysocki Funeral Home, 29440 Ryan Rd, Warren. Funeral Service Wednesday, October 30, 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Please share a memory with the family at www.davidjwysockifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019