Services
St Anastasia Church
4571 John R Rd
Troy, MI 48085
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Anastasia
4571 John R Rd
Troy, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anastasia
4571 John R Rd.
Troy, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cesar Gustilo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cesar E. Gustilo


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cesar E. Gustilo Obituary
Cesar E. Gustilo

Troy - 1933-2019

Cesar E. Gustilo of Troy, passed away September 14, 2019 at the age of 86 in West Bloomfield at Henry Ford Hospital. Beloved husband of Dr. Dominica Gustilo, loving father of Cesar A, Josephine (Andrew) Fletcher, brother of Fe DeLa Rosa of San Jose, California, Adalia (Oscar) Managbat of Los Angeles, California, Teresita (James) Casey of San Jose, California, Rosario (Jose) Magdaong of Ontario, Canada, Esperanza (Warlen) Mondia of Manila, Philippines, Danilo (Lita) Dalisay of San Jose, California, Pablito (Emma) Dalisay of Manila, Philippines. He is survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Luz and step father Pablo Dalisay and his nephew Alfredo Magdaong. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Anastasia, 4571 John R Rd., Troy, MI 48085 Saturday October 5, 2019 at 9:30 AM with visitation at 9:00 AM.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cesar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.