Cesar E. Gustilo
Troy - 1933-2019
Cesar E. Gustilo of Troy, passed away September 14, 2019 at the age of 86 in West Bloomfield at Henry Ford Hospital. Beloved husband of Dr. Dominica Gustilo, loving father of Cesar A, Josephine (Andrew) Fletcher, brother of Fe DeLa Rosa of San Jose, California, Adalia (Oscar) Managbat of Los Angeles, California, Teresita (James) Casey of San Jose, California, Rosario (Jose) Magdaong of Ontario, Canada, Esperanza (Warlen) Mondia of Manila, Philippines, Danilo (Lita) Dalisay of San Jose, California, Pablito (Emma) Dalisay of Manila, Philippines. He is survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Luz and step father Pablo Dalisay and his nephew Alfredo Magdaong. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Anastasia, 4571 John R Rd., Troy, MI 48085 Saturday October 5, 2019 at 9:30 AM with visitation at 9:00 AM.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 21, 2019