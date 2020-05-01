Resources
Ceverena E. Davies

Ceverena E. Davies (Fitch) passed away on April 23rd surrounded by family. She was born in New Jersey on September 11, 1930; the youngest of 3 children of Hugh & Ceverena Fitch. Mom is survived by her remaining children Phillip Davies (Jody), Andrea Tomaszewski, Nancy Faught (John), and daughter in-law Lynda Davies; and many grand & great children. She is preceded in death by her eldest son Jeffrey Davies, her brothers Richard Fitch and Edward Fitch, her parents and many dear friends. A private service has occurred.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020
