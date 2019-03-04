Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
340 Pontiac Trail
Walled Lake, MI 48390
(248) 624-2251
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lying in State
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Lutheran Church
4800 Orchard Lake Road
West Bloomfield, MI
View Map
Novi - Meyer, Charlene, age 72, of Novi, passed away in the comfort of her home March 2, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Andy, mother of Brett, and sister of Mary Reish. Charlene was preceded in death by her dear sisters Alice and Ann and, tragically, her daughter Lisa. She was also loved by many close friends, many of whom visited her over the past few weeks.

Funeral from Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 4800 Orchard Lake Road West Bloomfield, Thursday10 AM (In State 9:30 AM). Friends may visit Lynch & Sons Funeral Home 340 N. Pontiac Trail Walled Lake (3 Blks. S. of Maple Rd.) Wednesday 5-9 PM. Memorials to the Rogel Cancer Center at University of Michigan Hospital appreciated. Condolences at www.LynchFAMILYFuneralDirectors.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019
