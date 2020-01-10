|
|
Charles Aleardi
Passed away January 8, 2020 at the age of 69. Beloved husband of Carmalita. Proud and loving father of Joseph and Jonathan. Dear brother of Donna (Tom) Petruzzello and Josie (Bob) Richards. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2-8 pm and Monday 1-8 pm with a Rosary Monday 7 pm at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 E. 13 Mile Rd. (west of Hoover) Warren. Instate Tuesday 9:30 am until time of Funeral Mass 10 am at St. Joan of Arc Church, 22412 Overlake (corner of Greater Mack) St. Clair Shores. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020