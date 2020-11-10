Charles Anthony Porretta, M.D.Bloomfield Hills, MI - November 7, 2020, age 93. Beloved husband of Ruth Hilferink Porretta. Loving father of Catherine (Thomas) Pasquale, Frank Porretta, Mary Clare (Michael) Porretta-Passera, Philip Porretta (Joanné), Juliana (Thomas) Clements, George (Mary) Porretta, and Regina (Scott) Brun. Grandfather of 21 and great-grandfather of 25. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Family will receive friends Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 1-5pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), Royal Oak. (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Monday, November 23, 2020, 10am at St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church, 2215 Opdyke Rd., Bloomfield Hills. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Detroit Catholic Central High School or Michigan Right to Life - Education Fund in memory of Charles A. Porretta.View obituary and sign tribute wall at