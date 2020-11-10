1/1
Charles Anthony Porretta M.D.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Anthony Porretta, M.D.

Bloomfield Hills, MI - November 7, 2020, age 93. Beloved husband of Ruth Hilferink Porretta. Loving father of Catherine (Thomas) Pasquale, Frank Porretta, Mary Clare (Michael) Porretta-Passera, Philip Porretta (Joanné), Juliana (Thomas) Clements, George (Mary) Porretta, and Regina (Scott) Brun. Grandfather of 21 and great-grandfather of 25. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Family will receive friends Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 1-5pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), Royal Oak. (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Monday, November 23, 2020, 10am at St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church, 2215 Opdyke Rd., Bloomfield Hills. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Detroit Catholic Central High School or Michigan Right to Life - Education Fund in memory of Charles A. Porretta.

View obituary and sign tribute wall at

AJDesmond.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 10 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved