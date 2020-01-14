|
|
Charles Arthur McQueen
Clinton Twp. - Charles Arthur McQueen, age 85, of Clinton Township, MI, passed away peacefully at home on January 13, 2020.
Beloved husband of Roxanne; Loving father of Joseph Paul (Betty) and Catherine Mary Weber (John); Cherished grandfather of Danielle Rose Weber Nuccio (Troy), Natalie Elizabeth Weber and Joseph Arthur Weber; Proud great-grandfather of 3. He will also be missed by many family members and friends.
Charles was a devout Catholic. He obtained a B.S. from the University of Detroit and worked in the accounting field as a C.P.A. He was a member of MENSA. He was a very generous man, contributing regularly to a wide variety of charities. Chuck was an accomplished accordion player, his music was enjoyed by many.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 9:30 AM with a memorial mass at 10 AM, at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 48115 Schoenherr Rd, Shelby Twp, MI 48315. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.resurrectionfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020