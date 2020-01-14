Services
Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Road
Clinton Township, MI 48038
(586) 412-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles McQueen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Arthur McQueen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Arthur McQueen Obituary
Charles Arthur McQueen

Clinton Twp. - Charles Arthur McQueen, age 85, of Clinton Township, MI, passed away peacefully at home on January 13, 2020.

Beloved husband of Roxanne; Loving father of Joseph Paul (Betty) and Catherine Mary Weber (John); Cherished grandfather of Danielle Rose Weber Nuccio (Troy), Natalie Elizabeth Weber and Joseph Arthur Weber; Proud great-grandfather of 3. He will also be missed by many family members and friends.

Charles was a devout Catholic. He obtained a B.S. from the University of Detroit and worked in the accounting field as a C.P.A. He was a member of MENSA. He was a very generous man, contributing regularly to a wide variety of charities. Chuck was an accomplished accordion player, his music was enjoyed by many.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 9:30 AM with a memorial mass at 10 AM, at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 48115 Schoenherr Rd, Shelby Twp, MI 48315. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.resurrectionfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resurrection Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -