Charles Beckwell
Warren, MI - Beckwell, Charles "Chuck" age 87, Loving husband of Mary , father of Ed (Kathy), Chuck (Beth) Jr, Barb (Jeff) Chaney, Kathy (Paul) Mills, Rob (Kim), Jim(Julie), Bridget (Sean) Montgomery. Proud Grandfather of 20 and great grandfather of 9 Visitation Tuesday 2-8 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road at Masonic, Warren. Instate 9:00 am until time of Mass 10:00 am Wednesday , St. Dorothy Catholic Church, 12255 Frazho, Warren.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020