A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
(586) 293-8030
Lying in State
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Dorothy Catholic Church
12255 Frazho
Warren, MI
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Dorothy Catholic Church
12255 Frazho
Warren, MI
Charles Beckwell


1932 - 2020
Charles Beckwell Obituary
Charles Beckwell

Warren, MI - Beckwell, Charles "Chuck" age 87, Loving husband of Mary , father of Ed (Kathy), Chuck (Beth) Jr, Barb (Jeff) Chaney, Kathy (Paul) Mills, Rob (Kim), Jim(Julie), Bridget (Sean) Montgomery. Proud Grandfather of 20 and great grandfather of 9 Visitation Tuesday 2-8 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road at Masonic, Warren. Instate 9:00 am until time of Mass 10:00 am Wednesday , St. Dorothy Catholic Church, 12255 Frazho, Warren.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
